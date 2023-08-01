JONESBORO — A city council committee was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. today to review Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s plan to increase salaries for Jonesboro Police Department officers as local governments throughout the state and nation try to compete against a competitive job market in the private sector.
As of Monday, Jonesboro had 17 unfilled police positions. Police Chief Rick Elliott had said his department has been especially impacted by the state’s decision to raise starting pay for state troopers to $54,000 a year.
An agenda packet for the special Public Safety Committee meeting contains a comparison of each officer’s current salary with the proposed increase. If endorsed today by the committee and the measure gains full council approval this month, the raises would go into effect Sept. 1.
The pay plan includes a 20 percent rise in starting pay for certified officers.
New hires entering the training academy would be paid at an annual rate of $50,000, up from the current $43,260.
That salary would increase to $52,000 after the trainee gains state certification.
All officers will receive raises, depending on their rank and years of service. With the exception of Chief Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth, the raises range from $9,280 to more than $11,000.
Elliott’s salary would increase by 4.84 percent from $119,229 to $125,000, while Waterworth’s pay would climb from $101,566 to $105,000, or 3.39 percent.
Under the formula, officers who carry the rank of sergeant will be paid a minimum of $65,000 annually, topping out at $80,819.
Starting pay for lieutenants would be $75,000, with a maximum wage of $93,253.
The pay range for captains is $85,000 to $101,583.
In all, the new salaries will total $1,761,465, if all 175 positions are filled.
In announcing his tentative plan for police raises during a July 19 meeting, Copenhaver said he would also be looking to raise pay for firefighters.
The Associated Press reported last week that public safety agencies across the country had been dealing with consequences due to staff shortages, including:
Nationally, the turnover rate in state and local governments is twice the average of the previous two decades, according to federal labor statistics. The hardest positions to fill included police and corrections officers, doctors, nurses, engineers and jobs requiring commercial driver’s licenses.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a shortage of 911 operators doubled the average hold times for people calling in emergencies. In Arkansas, abused and neglected children remained longer in foster care because of a caseworker shortage. And in many cities and states, vacancies on road crews mean potholes go unrepaired.
Workforce shortages worsened due to retirements and resignations that began during the pandemic. Many businesses responded with higher wages and incentives but governments are slower to act, requiring pay raises to go through legislative approvals.
