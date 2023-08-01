JONESBORO — A city council committee was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. today to review Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s plan to increase salaries for Jonesboro Police Department officers as local governments throughout the state and nation try to compete against a competitive job market in the private sector.

As of Monday, Jonesboro had 17 unfilled police positions. Police Chief Rick Elliott had said his department has been especially impacted by the state’s decision to raise starting pay for state troopers to $54,000 a year.

