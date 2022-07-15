JONESBORO — Local leaders are scheduled to receive an updated regional safety analysis Tuesday during a meeting of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission.
The commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization, composed of representatives of the cities of Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and Craighead County. They’re responsible for providing local input on how federal transportation funding is spent in the urbanized area of the county.
Alan Pillow, the MPO’s director, said the staff has completed an updated analysis, based on new data provided by law enforcement and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Pedestrian safety has been of particular concern locally, especially near the Arkansas State University campus.
An estimated 7,485 pedestrians in the U.S. were struck and killed by motorists in 2021 – the largest number in four decades, according to an analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit that represents state highway safety offices. The group found that pedestrian deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic had spiked significantly, as speeding and impaired and distracted driving proliferated.
The lower the income of the census tract, the more likely a person is to be struck and killed while walking there,” the report states. “Poor walking infrastructure and a lack of safety features put people walking in low-income neighborhoods at higher risk, and many lower-income households do not have access to a vehicle and must rely on walking or public transportation to get around.”
The data was published Thursday by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The full article may be found at www.pewtrusts.org.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commission will also be asked to approve a new safety action plan for fiscal 2022.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
