JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday will look at a five-year extension of a contract the city has with Axon Enterprises for a total cost of $2.822 million.
Axon provides the police department with body and vehicle cameras, Tasers, modems, holster sensors and technology support, according to Police Chief Rick Elliott. All will be upgraded, he said.
The city is about halfway through its current five-year contract with Axon, Elliott said.
Under the contract extension, the city will pay a deposit of $20,289 in October. That will be followed by yearly payments on Jan. 1, 2022-25, of $564,408. On Jan. 1, 2026, a payment of $544,119 would be paid.
The new technology being offered by Axon includes body and vehicle cameras working in tandem with one another, Elliott said. Also the body cameras will have GPS so the officer can be tracked if he or she should be involved in a foot pursuit of a suspect.
“The body camera features add to the safety of our officers,” he said. “It’s a great tool.”
Whenever an officer activates a Taser or unholsters his or her weapon, the body camera will automatically be activated. These upgrades will only be available on patrol officers, Elliott said.
“It’s one less thing to worry about,” he said, adding that when officers are in the middle of a stressful situation, turning on their body cameras can be overlooked.
“There’s no resistance to the new technology from our officers,” Elliott said. “It’s helped cut down on complaints.”
He said in light of protests over police action across the United States during the past couple of years, the new technology adds to transparency for the police department.
He said some of the equipment will go to fire marshals, Code Enforcement and Animal Control officers.
Before the department chose Axon, Elliott said the department checked out body cameras from 14 different companies.
If the city council approves the contract extension, Elliott said Axon will immediately send in a team to being installing the updates on the equipment. He said that frees manpower in his department from having to do it.
“This is the time to upgrade this,” Elliott said.
