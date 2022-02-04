JONESBORO — A committee assigned to help plan a new indoor sports complex in Jonesboro will move the process one step further Tuesday.
The steering committee, appointed by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission, will choose between two national consulting groups that are seeking to guide the planning process.
On Jan. 25, the committee interviewed representatives of Pinnacle and Eastern Sports Management and SF Companies.
Both groups have been involved in planning similar sports complexes in Arkansas and surrounding states.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee, said the primary focus of Tuesday’s meeting is for committee members to make a decision.
“They’ve all had chances now to review the videos, review the presentations, review everything on paper, and I’ll be asking them to make a decision on which consulting firm that we will present,” Hodges said Friday, noting that the A&P Commission will make the final decision.
While it may be a hard recommendation to make, Hodges said he believes either company would likely do a good job for the city.
“I have a good feeling about both of them,” Hodges said. “They’re both very capable, both have good resumes, both have good references. They’re going to be a partner, so you’ve got to have good feelings, you’ve good to have good vibes about them. Is this something they can deliver for us?”
Once a consultant is selected, the steering committee will assist the consultant in planning the size and what features will be included in the complex. That will include public meetings so that area residents can offer their opinions, Hodges said.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf. It’s been estimated that the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
A 21-week process for determining the size and scope of the facility has been envisioned.
Architectural design and construction would follow.
The committee will meet at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the first floor conference room of Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
