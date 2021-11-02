JONESBORO — The Sensitive Materials subcommittee of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library voted Monday evening against a proposed policy change in the way the library handles sensitive materials.
The vote was 3-1 against changing the policy. The measure will go before the full board at its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at the library.
The board can either follow the subcommittee’s recommendation and reject the policy change or it can vote to change the policy.
Mike Johnson, a member of the board and chairman of the Sensitive Materials subcommittee, said the materials reconsideration policy has been in place for many years. The policy allows the library staff to look into a book that a patron deems to be inappropriate.
“It allows patrons to make a suggestion to staff (on whether a book should be removed from the library or moved to a different section) and it allows the staff to handle it,” Johnson said. “Do we want that policy to change?
“People who work here are members of the community.”
The proposed policy change would alter the materials reconsideration policy and send the patron’s request to the full board instead of the library staff.
Mark Nichols, a board and subcommittee member, has objected to “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health” by Robie H. Harris being included in the children’s library.
“If we don’t have this policy, how do we keep our children from it?” he said.
Nichols said illustrations in the book are inappropriate for children.
“The situation is this: I don’t want to make a selection; leave it to the staff,” Johnson said.
Library Director David Eckert said “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been on the library’s shelves since the mid-1990s, and there has been one objection raised about it before this year, when some objected to a Gay Pride display in June that included “It’s Perfectly Normal” and other books.
About 10 books were relocated from the general circulation section of the children’s library to the parent/teacher section in October.
“It’s the parents obligation what their children check out,” Eckert said. “We choose the best of what’s offered. We look at reviews from our peers. We do try to have a wide variety.”
Nichols said, “I think there are books out there promoting illegal drug use; we’re not going to have them out there.”
Eckert said the library did not carry books that promote illegal drug use.
The library and board were sued last week by Amanda Escue, a former board member, who claims the library didn’t publicize a meeting of the Sensitive Materials subcommittee that was held on Oct. 6.
The lawsuit says the state’s Freedom of Information Act was violated because the meeting was not publicized two hours in advance, as mandated by law.
Jonesboro attorney Donn Mixon, who’s representing the library and board on a pro bono basis, said Tuesday that he’ll file a response to the lawsuit today.
He said the two-hour notification for the Oct. 6 subcommittee meeting wasn’t sent out, but that it’s normally done.
“There was no intent to violate the Freedom of Information Act,” Mixon said.
He said Escue attended that meeting via the internet.
Mixon said construction of the new children’s library has forced a temporary move of materials that will be rectified when construction is completed.
He said federal mandates against discrimination covers gender issues. He said the mandate covers libraries and schools.
“We allow professionals to do their jobs,” Mixon said of the current issue that Escue and others have created and won’t let go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.