PARAGOULD — A grant will provide much-needed upgrades at the nearly 65-year-old airport in the middle of Paragould.
Paragould officials said Friday on the city Facebook page that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city $157,050 for work to be done at Kirk Field.
The work will include installing and replacing the vertical/visual guidance systems at the 220-acre airport as well as replacing runway and taxiway markings. Crews also plan to add four new runway end identifier lights with the funding.
According to the airport’s website, the primary runway is 4,500 feet in length and is served by a partial parallel taxiway that extends for most of the runway. Also, there is a 2,500-foot-long turf crosswind runway at the airport.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said the project will be 100 percent funded through the grant, with no local revenue being used on the work.
As for a timetable to start, Agee said officials are working to finalize the paperwork on the project in order to begin.
