A Paragould man is facing a rape charge after his arrest earlier this month by police, authorities said Monday.
Christian Brewster, 18, of Paragould was arrested May 12 after an investigation by Paragould police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke to the victim May 9 about the situation. The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted.
Paragould police later interviewed Brewster May 12. Brewster reportedly gave self-incriminating statements to police during the interview.
A $100,000 bond was set for Brewster, who was being held Monday in the Greene County Jail in Paragould.
