PARAGOULD — A Greene County man is facing battery and weapons-related charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday, according to Paragould police.
Brian Powell, 35, of Paragould was arrested July 19 on suspicion of battery-1st degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were sent to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould after getting word about a gunshot victim at the hospital.
Police spoke with both the victim and a witness about what happened. Both said the incident happened in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue.
“The victim and a witness told officers that they went ... to pick up property when the potential defendant, Brian Powell, shot at them, striking the victim in the left lower leg,” police said in the affidavit.
The victim was later treated and released, police said.
Officers later spoke with Powell and were able to get a search warrant for the residence, police said.
“During the search, officers located a Highpoint 9mm pistol. It was later discovered that Brian Powell is a convicted felon,” Paragould police said in the affidavit.
Police later interviewed Powell, who reportedly gave self-incriminating statements about the case.
A $50,000 bond was set this week for Powell, who was being held in the Greene County Jail awaiting a court date.
