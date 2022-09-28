PARAGOULD — A Paragould man was being held in the Greene County jail Tuesday after his recent arrest on suspicion of two counts of rape, according to Paragould police.
Phillip Brinkley, 73, of Paragould was booked into the Greene County jail around 12:15 p.m. Sept. 27, after an investigation by Paragould police.
Brinkley was out on bond after a Sept. 12 arrest on suspicion of rape. In that case, a victim told police Sept. 9 she had been sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a local massage parlor.
Paragould police said Tuesday that the new cases centered around sexual assaults on Sept. 14 and 15. Police interviewed two other women, who spoke about what happened.
The victims also told police that they had been sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a local massage parlor.
While not discussing specifics, police said there were separate victims in each case.
Brinkley is scheduled to appear Sept. 29 for a probable cause hearing in the two new cases.
Paragould police also said the investigation on Brinkley is ongoing.
