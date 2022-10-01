A man was being held in the Greene County jail Friday, accused of six counts of rape involving a teenager, according to Paragould police.
Blake Glover, 27, of Paragould, was arrested Sept. 29 by Paragould police after about a month-long investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Paragould Police Department CID unit received information Aug. 1 about the case. Police said the case centered around an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 13-year-old girl and a 27-year-old homeless man who had been staying in her home.
The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children unit interviewed the teen Aug. 2.
The teen told authorities that Glover had been staying in her home for about two weeks and she disclosed six different sex acts that constitute rape according to Arkansas law, Paragould police said in the affidavit.
The 13-year-old also identified Glover as the person who performed the sex acts on her, according to Paragould police.
Glover was being held in the Greene County jail, awaiting an Oct. 3 probable cause hearing in the case.
