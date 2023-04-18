JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $25,000 bond Monday for a Paragould man on drug charges.
JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $25,000 bond Monday for a Paragould man on drug charges.
Jeremy Boyd, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
Boyd’s next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Alvin Baker, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Larry Waters, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Willie Kelly, 55, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Edimira Lopez, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest; $15,000 bond.
Welby Busch, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Leah Anne Cowan, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Angela Tate, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less that 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Nathan Boling, 36, of Paragould, with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication; $15,000 bond.
William Bailey, 24, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $25,000 bond.
Mark Ruffin, 48, of Bay, with felony failure to appear; released on $1,000 bond.
Maryanna Flatt, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
