PARAGOULD — A Greene County man died Monday from injuries he suffered on July 29 in a motorcycle crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Charles Blake Isom, 27, of Paragould, was driving his Honda CBS motorcycle on Pruetts Chapel Road at about 7:25 p.m. July 29 when he applied the brake, causing him to skid and lose control of the motorcycle. Isom laid the motorcycle down three different times and was ejected from the motorcycle, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.