PARAGOULD — A Paragould man is suspected to have drowned in a relief channel of the St. Francis River.
According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, two of his deputies in a rescue boat discovered the body of Dannie McClung, 70, in the relief channel at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, as the result of a search for a person reported missing at about 7 p.m. the previous day.
“A Greene County deputy was traveling on the North Levee off County Road 864 when he was flagged down,” he said. “The deputy told dispatch that we may have a missing person on the river.”
After Franks and Chief Deputy Shanon Anthony received notification of the incident, several more deputies, representatives of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Craighead County Dive Team responded to the location.
“Mr. McClung liked to come to this area and hang out and swim,” Franks said he had learned after speaking with family members.
McClung’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
