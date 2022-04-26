Paragould man saves life on airplane

PARAGOULD — A plane trip Thursday to a cheer competition in Florida ended up as a chance opportunity to help a person during an emergency for a Paragould man.
Kirk Coward, who is a nurse practitioner, was on a two-hour flight from Memphis to Orlando when the emergency happened.
The situation happened about 20 minutes into the flight when a man on the flight started getting sick. Coward said the man started turning ashen and had a gray color to his skin.
The man did not have a pulse for about a minute, Coward said. However, Coward was able to do chest compressions on the man to try to help him. An AED was brought to the man and they were able to get his blood pressure to return.
He said they were able to get the man breathing again. Once he was stabilized, the man was taken to a hospital in Orlando.
Coward said the man suffered possibly from dehydration and may have had a heart issue.
Coward, who has worked in an emergency room and works at an area urgent care center, said his training helped in that instance.
Another passenger on the flight, John Maness of Memphis, said Coward’s actions were heroic.
Maness said Coward saved the man’s life and went about helping the man in a calm, professional, friendly manner.
Maness also said Coward was humble in helping the man.
For his part, Coward said he was not a hero and was simply doing what people in the medical field do on a daily basis: helping people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.