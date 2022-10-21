PARAGOULD — A Greene County man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to sexual assault and domestic battery charges in circuit court.
According to court records, Chance Helms, 27, of Paragould was sentenced to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on a 2nd Degree sexual assault charge (amended from a rape charge) and 120 months on a domestic battery in the second-degree charge.
Both sentences will run concurrently.
As part of the plea statement, Helms was also ordered to pay $150 in court costs, a $250 DNA fee, a $40 booking fee and $250 to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission.
He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim in the case, as well as his two minor children, according to the court records.
Helms was arrested in May 2021 after an investigation by Paragould police. Police investigators received word that Helms had battered a victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officers were told that the victim was struck in the head with a firearm, which caused her to lose consciousness. From there, the victim was sexually assaulted while incapacitated, police said.
Police also said in the affidavit that evidence in the case, collected by detectives, corroborated the victim’s statements.
Helms was given credit for 77 days already served in jail.
