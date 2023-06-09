PARAGOULD — Brianna Cupp of Paragould is experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime medical study abroad program in Costa Rica.
The program, LeadAbroad, is two weeks long and focuses on learning medical expertise through community visits and onsite work at a free clinic in San Jose.
Cupp, a University of Mississippi junior and exercise science major, learned about the program after a LeadAbroad representative visited her campus and explained the unique opportunities it could deliver.
“Since my first international mission trip in 2019 I have always had a heart for underserved populations,” Cupp said.
She put in an application through Phi Kappa Phi as soon as she could. The application required her GPA, relevant coursework and experiences, a personal statement and two letters of recommendation.
“When I received the news I was one of the 125 people to receive the grant I was overjoyed,” Cupp said. The grant, which is worth $1,000, along with money she saved up from working and family members’ generous contributions made it possible for her to attend.
The trip costs $3,500, not including flight tickets and any spending money participants choose to bring.
The first week of the program is called “Adventure Week” and focuses on learning the culture through local activities such as ziplining, hiking in the rainforest and interacting with locals by volunteering at the local school in La Fortuna.
Participants attend lessons throughout the week on topics such as strengths, service, values, overcoming obstacles and gratitude.
The second week is spent in San Jose and is dedicated to hands-on medical experience with patients who have little to no access to healthcare. Cupp says the wait at public hospitals in that area can be as long as a year.
The study abroad attendees will get to gain crucial medical experience by rotating through stations that offer different hands-on experiences – from taking vitals to interviewing patients to working alongside doctors and pharmacists.
“The experience is in the hands of the student,” Cupp said as she was undergoing week one and preparing for her medical service week, saying, “I know it will add invaluable insight into medical care and grow my passion for serving others.”
She anticipates graduating in 2024 and plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon.
