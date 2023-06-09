230609-JS-Cupp-abroad-photo1

Brianna Cupp, who plans to pursue a career as a surgeon, is participating in a medical study abroad program in Costa Rica. She said since her first international mission trip in 2019 she has had a heart for working with underserved populations.

PARAGOULD — Brianna Cupp of Paragould is experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime medical study abroad program in Costa Rica.

The program, LeadAbroad, is two weeks long and focuses on learning medical expertise through community visits and onsite work at a free clinic in San Jose.