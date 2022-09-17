JONESBORO — A Paragould police officer reported to Jonesboro police that his service firearm was stolen from his personal vehicle at his Jonesboro residence on Thursday morning.
Officer Garrett Coggins, 25, told officers he had searched his vehicle, his patrol vehicle and his residence for the 9 mm Glock and couldn’t find it. He said he was getting ready to go to work when he noticed it was missing. He said he keeps the weapon in the glove box of his vehicle and last saw it Monday.
On Thursday, officer Jason Boling with the Paragould Police Department contacted Detective Kenny Oldham with JPD and told him the firearm was recovered on the side of U.S. 49. The gun was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to be held for the Paragould police. The JPD report noted that the gun was damaged.
Oldham wrote, “This case will be shown as unfounded.”
In a separate case, one 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday evening following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Belt Street.
A Jonesboro police officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a stolen Sccy 9 mm handgun and nine rounds of ammunition, as well as 1.3 grams of marijuana.
Police suspect the gun was stolen during a residential burglary in the 500 block of West Huntington Avenue in February.
The three were transported to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center where they are being held on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of marijuana.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Friday morning that items were stolen from his back yard in the 1500 block of Danny Drive. Mowers, tools and other items are valued at a total of almost $4,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone set fire to his vehicle in the 1000 block of North Main Street. The 2005 Chevrolet Impala was valued at $5,000.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1200 block of Wilmar Circle and stole a MacBook valued at $500.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was entered in the 3000 block of Apache Drive and shoes and a MacBook were stolen. The items are valued at a total of $2,500.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning at his residence in the 3100 block of Horseshoe Trail that someone removed $1,200 from his bank account without his permission.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning that someone stole a trailer from the 300 block of Craighead Road 402. The 18-foot trailer is valued at $7,500. Electrical meters on the trailer are valued at $5,000.
