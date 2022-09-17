JONESBORO — A Paragould police officer reported to Jonesboro police that his service firearm was stolen from his personal vehicle at his Jonesboro residence on Thursday morning.

Officer Garrett Coggins, 25, told officers he had searched his vehicle, his patrol vehicle and his residence for the 9 mm Glock and couldn’t find it. He said he was getting ready to go to work when he noticed it was missing. He said he keeps the weapon in the glove box of his vehicle and last saw it Monday.