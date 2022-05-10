A Greene County man is expected to appear in court today after his arrest this week by Jonesboro police in a computer child pornography case.
Pierre Isiah Dowling, 23, of Paragould was arrested around 1:30 p.m. May 9 after an investigation by JPD, authorities said Tuesday.
Details about the case were not released Tuesday. However, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said more information is expected to be released after the probable cause hearing.
Smith said Dowling was listed as a school paraprofessional with the Paragould School District.
Dowling was being held in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.
