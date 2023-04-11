PARAGOULD — Paragould city officials broke ground on Friday for a new $6.6 million, 20,000-square-foot city hall/justice complex.
During Friday’s event it was mentioned that for the last 100 or so years, various city departments have had to operate in everything from an old hospital building to the former PLWC building on Court Street.
Now, the new complex, being built by Tate Construction on Court Street, will house several city departments when construction is complete, which is slated to be done by the end of the year.
Police Chief Todd Stovall said he joined the department in 1990 and has seen many changes since then. The department has moved since Stovall started work there and he said an old fire station was converted into a police substation in 2013 to help officers.
Stovall said he had a meeting with Mayor Josh Agee soon after Agee became mayor.
A major question from Agee during that meeting was “How can I help?,” Stovall said.
Stovall mentioned the need for a new city hall/justice complex, and Agee came back with an idea a few months later.
Agee said the new building will be a way to plan for the future while remembering the city’s past. There will also be 75 parking spaces for the new city hall, up from the current 20 spaces.
Council member Mark Rowland, who also serves as finance chair on the council, said several city departments including the mayor’s office, police, city clerk’s office and code enforcement gave feedback on the project.
The building is expected to have a 50-year life expectancy and the city will be using existing revenue to pay for the project.
Rowland said he believes the city has been blessed with a good tax base, along with disciplined budgeting, and that residents will not be put into debt to pay for the complex.
