PARAGOULD — When Paragould voters go to the polls on Nov. 8 the Paragould Partisan Election Amendment will be on the ballot. If approved, it will establish partisan elections for the city of Paragould municipal offices.
Supporters turned in nearly 2,300 signatures for the petition, with 1,560 approved by the Paragould City Clerk’s office.
Kathrine Bischof, a supporter of the proposal, said she believes the proposal will place power back into the hands of voters on the issue.
“What we’re doing is simply returning the process back to the way it was before 2015. This way if you want to vote Republican you can vote for the Republican candidate. If you want to vote Democrat you can vote for the Democrat[ic] candidate. If you want to vote for neither and go with an independent or another party you can easily find those candidates as well,” Bischof said by email to The Daily Press.
“Right now, everyone on the ballot looks like they are “Independent” when in reality, most of them are members of a major political party,” she continued. “Independent voters in particular would be interested to learn they have often been voting for Republicans and Democrats who appear as Independents on the ballot. Currently, no one is allowed to put their party affiliation on the ballot for municipal elections.”
Paragould voters currently elect city officials on a non-partisan basis.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee released a statement Thursday, also through email, saying the current system keeps party politics out of city government and helps to solve day to day issues.
“Partisan politics is destructive, divisive and we do not need it in our city. That is why this partisan ballot initiative is a bad idea,” Agee said. “The goal of local government is to engage its citizens and keep the community safe, clean and attractive. These are not initiatives that require a partisan viewpoint.
“A vibrant and thriving community works together for the common good without being divisive. The overwhelming majority of Paragould’s elected officials believe that national politics should be kept out of our local elections. A staggering statistic is that out of the 500 cities in the state of Arkansas, 493 are non-partisan elections.”
“Our locally elected officials are not politicians, we are simply concerned citizens who represent all of our citizens equally and want to make a positive impact in the city we love,” Agee continued. “When a citizen of our city reaches out with an issue, our elected representatives aren’t concerned with party affiliation. Our job as city leaders is filling potholes, fighting fires, keeping our parks clean, keeping our community safe and growing our economy. The last time I checked, there aren’t Republican or Democratic potholes, fires or swing sets.”
Agee said in the statement that the filing fee for a partisan elections can be prohibitive to prospective candidates and that the current system allows people to file by turning in a petition with signatures.
“In order to run non-partisan, all you need is a few signatures on a petition. These Independent candidates are interested in the opinions of all citizens, not just those of a particular party,” Agee said.
Supporters also said this week they sought the petition route after they were denied by council members the right to be heard on the issue.
A lawsuit was filed March 21 in Greene County Circuit Court by John Williams on the issue.
Williams, through his attorney, Joey McCutchen, alleged that he went to a Paragould City Council meeting in August and September 2021 to discuss the proposal.
No action was taken by council members on the issue and Williams alleged in court papers he was told that he would not be permitted to speak and that council members interrupted him from speaking and berated him.
Williams also alleged in court papers that he was denied the right to speak about the issue and that the city violated his free speech rights and his rights to address and petition the government under the Arkansas Constitution.
In a May 9 answer to the lawsuit, city officials denied any wrongdoing in the case. Officials said in the response they did not violate Williams’ free speech rights and that the city was entitled to “tort, absolute, legislative qualified, good faith, statutory and punitive damages immunity” under state and federal law.
No court date has been set in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.