JONESBORO — Guy Pardew, Jr., one of three candidates for Jonesboro City Council, Ward 1, Position 1, plans to live at 1004 W. Jefferson Ave.
He announced his intended residence Thursday night in a press release provided by a public relations firm.
Where Pardew lives was questioned earlier this week by Janice Porter, one of his opponents, after noting the address he listed in his candidacy filing was different from the address on his voter registration.
Pardew acknowledged his current abode is at 626 W. Washington Ave. However, that address is in Ward 2.
In the press release, Pardew said he’s been working for months to purchase a home in Ward 1, well before he announced his run for office.
“Having grown up in Ward 1, and having been here my entire life, it’s always been a goal of mine to live here,” Pardew. “For that reason, I’ve been working with Don Howard since mid-August of this year to gain ownership of a residence at 1003 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Jonesboro.”
Pardew said he hopes to move into the property as soon as repairs are completed.
“We started negotiations on the house in mid-August 2022 and we came to an agreement on pricing and repairs at the beginning of September 2022,” said Don Howard, current owner of the property.
“The limiting factor in Mr. Pardew acquiring the home has been him waiting on the repairs that I have promised him I would make.”
Pardew filed for office on Aug. 10, listing his address as 1325 Nettleton Circle.
Arkansas Code, § 14-42-201 (c) says, “In cities of the first class and cities of the second class, candidates for the position of alderman shall reside within the corporate limits and their respective wards at the time they file as candidates for alderman and when holding that office.”
Graham Sloan, director of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, said the only way to enforce the residency requirement would be through a circuit court decision.
Porter said Thursday she is considering that option.
Regardless, Pardew's name will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot, said Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, because it's too late to remove it.
The deadline to change Pardew's voter registration has also passed, so he won't be able to vote for himself.
