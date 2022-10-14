JONESBORO — Only a circuit judge can decide definitively whether a candidate for Jonesboro City Council is eligible for the position, the director of the Arkansas Ethics Commission said.
Guy Pardew Jr. listed his address as 1325 Nettleton Circle when he filed as a candidate for the Ward 1 Position 1 seat being vacated by Charles Frierson.
However, his voter registration shows his address as 626 W. Washington Ave., which is in Ward 2.
Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny and Jennifer Clack, the county’s election coordinator, said they had no authority to make a ruling on the issue, and referred a reporter to the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
But Graham Sloan, ethics commission director, said it’s out of his hands, too. He pointed to Arkansas Code, § 14-42-201 (c) which says, “In cities of the first class and cities of the second class, candidates for the position of alderman shall reside within the corporate limits and their respective wards at the time they file as candidates for alderman and when holding that office.”
Sloan said his agency doesn’t have the power to enforce it.
“Laws under our jurisdiction don’t address somebody’s qualifications to be a candidate or qualifications to hold office,” Sloan explained. “If somebody’s complaining about that, that’s a lawsuit into circuit court, a lawsuit to throw somebody off the ballot, or to remove someone from office. We don’t have anything to do with that. It is a requirement, but it’s not anything that we have the power to deal with.”
Pardew said Thursday morning he was still a candidate and planned to issue a statement later that would clear up residency questions. The Sun had not heard back at press time.
Pardew is opposed by Kier Heyl and Janice Porter.
During a debate broadcast this week by KLEK-FM, Porter noted Pardew’s multiple addresses.
“And I think voters deserve an answer as to where you actually live,” Porter said in the broadcast. Pardew responded that he lived at 626 W. Washington Ave.
Porter, who lives at 2616 Duckswater Drive told The Sun Thursday she planned to visit with an attorney to determine whether to challenge Pardew’s candidacy.
As for Heyl, he said, “I live at 2106 Trinity Oaks Drive, I live in Ward 1, and that’s all I have to say about that issue.”
A residency issue also came up during the primaries in a race for Craighead County Quorum Court.
Shamal C. Carter withdrew after learning that the redistricting at the end of 2021 placed him in a different district.
