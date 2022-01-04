JONESBORO — The principal at MicroSociety magnet school told police a parent of one of her students came in and threatened to shoot and beat her and cursed at staff members.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the school, 1110 W. Washington Ave.
Police did not release the name of the 35-year-old woman.
As of Tuesday, no arrest has been made and the case is under investigation, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
In another case, a 34-year-old man was arrested Monday morning, accused of failing to register as a sex offender.
Joshua Jay Tramble pled guilty in March 2016 to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Tramble pled guilty in April 2010 to fourth-degree sexual assault.
In other police reports:
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was robbed and gunshots were fired Monday night in the 500 block of North Caraway Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were sent to the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue about a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was found with bullet holes in it.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of her vehicle at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Highland Park Circle. The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Escape, is valued at $6,000.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone entered her residence sometime Monday in the 4300 block of Dena Jo Drive and stole items. Taken were clothing items worth a total of $310.
Budget Truck Rental, 3309 E. Parker Road, reported Monday morning that four catalytic converters were cut off of trucks at the business. The total value of the converters was listed at $2,400.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone broke into her residence Monday morning in the 7100 block of Willow Creek Lane. Stolen were a freezer, a gaming chair, household items and clothing with a total value of $5,000.
Police arrested Harold Lee, 23, of the 4400 block of Fox Meadow Cove, and Megan Snearly, 33, of the 1200 block of North Floyd Street, on Monday evening at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Vine Street after a traffic stop, according to a police report. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her sport-utility vehicle was stolen Monday morning in the 200 block of South Nisbett Street. The victim said she left her 2018 Nissan Murano running while she went inside a residence. When she came out, her vehicle, valued at $29,000, which contained $500 in change, was gone.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police his residence was broken into Monday morning in the 700 block of Stratford Drive. Taken was a .22-caliber rifle valued at $407.
Police arrested Cornell Taylor, 37, of the 2000 block of Parkside Drive, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Kristal and Richardson drives. Taylor is being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, contempt of court and several traffic violations.
