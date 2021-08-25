JONESBORO — One local school district is facing opposition to its mandatory mask policy.
When the Westside School Board held its meeting Monday night, there were many parents in attendance who voiced opposition to the mandate.
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt told parents and board members alike what it boils down to is that one person’s choice not to wear a mask affects other people.
During public comment, parents presented arguments against the policy.
One parent said even though she was gravely ill with COVID-19 for three weeks, none of her family members caught the virus.
“I am opposed to wearing masks. I think the parents should make that decision,” she said.
Other arguments against the mandate included points that the impact of students wearing masks in school buses where temperatures exceed 98 degrees could affect lungs, that wearing masks can cause anxiety and panic attacks, and that some kids have sensory issues and sensitive skin.
When Shannon Davis, school board president, asked if there was anyone who wanted to speak in favor of the mask policy, there was silence.
Gauntt said while agreed with many of the arguments presented, the issue at hand was keeping students safe.
“It comes down to the question of how do we best protect our students,” Gauntt said.
In the end, the school board made no motion to change the current policy requiring students to wear masks. Instead, board members opted to revisit the issue at the next board meeting.
Westside isn’t the only district that has faced opposition to a mask mandate.
Although he hasn’t seen a backlash from the public on the mandate, Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said he has received a lot of emails from parents who are not in support of the district’s policy.
Russell said before the board made the decision, both staff and parents were surveyed and it was divided almost 50/50.
When the school board meeting occurred, Russell said it wasn’t parents against the mask mandate who showed up, but instead it was parents who worked in the medical field.
“They said it would be disastrous for children 12 and under if we did not implement masks,” Russell said, noting the board made the decision to follow the Centers For Disease Control guidelines.
Russell said there is a small percentage of students who cannot wear masks for medical reasons.
“There are some people who might take advantage of that and get signatures on those waivers from someone in the medical community, but my hope would be that this is something the medical professionals would not sign off on lightly,” he said.
Those students are not punished or separated from the general student population.
“They are students just like the rest. The thing is … they are subject to quarantine if they are closer than 6 feet to anyone who tests positive,” he said.
Russell said whatever parents opinions are regarding the policy, they are complying with the requirement to wear masks.
“They want to follow the rules,” Russell said.
For one school district in Craighead County, there are no complaints.
Gaylon Taylor, Buffalo Island Central District superintendent, said his community didn’t want to mandate masks.
“It’s the quarantines that are killing the schools,” he said.
“The board made a decision not to mandate masks. I think there are about 7 percent of students wearing them, but our numbers are not any higher than anyone who has mandated (masks),” Taylor said of his school district, which operates on a four-day week. “We have just three positives, and 20 quarantined in grades seven through 12.”
