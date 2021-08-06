Parents sound off on masks and vaccines

JONESBORO — As Arkansas lawmakers continue to iron out what details on a school mask mandate should be, parents and staff at KidSPOT, an educational day program for preschool children, have as many mixed reactions as legislators do.
Brandon Calhoun, an intake coordinator for preschool-aged children, said he thinks a statewide mask mandate should be put back into effect.
“The mask mandate is about the safety of the children. A lot of our students are medically fragile,” Calhoun said. “I feel like we should have the statewide mask mandate since our COVID-19 cases are at the highest level since last year.”
Calhoun said while there has not been a lot of cases at KidSPOT, he does know people who have had COVID-19.
“It’s just scary,” Calhoun said. “Thankfully, we are one of the first groups to get vaccinated.”
Saraya Rice, whose 4-year-old daughter Penelope Dale is a student at KidSPOT, said she thinks people should have the right to decide if they want to wear a mask and get the vaccine.
“I do not think anyone should make a mandatory vaccination or be made to show proof of being vaccinated,” she said. “I think it should be a personal choice.”
Although she has three children who are all in the demographic who cannot be immunized yet, she said while she is worried about the delta variant she still feels like it should be about personal choice.
“I think there is more fear brought into it than there needs to be,” she said. “This just goes against people’s freedoms.”
Other parents who have children in the age range with no approved vaccination have differing viewpoints.
Shelbi Tucker, who has a 5-year-old child, said it’s terrifying not to have a vaccination available to protect her child.
“If people are not vaccinated, they should be required to wear a mask,” Tucker said. “People can say they are vaccinated and lie about it, so they won’t have to wear a mask. They should have to show proof,” she said. “If you can’t verify you have been vaccinated, then you need to wear a mask.”
Shandria Brown, who is the parent of a 3-year-old son, said she is not vaccinated.
“I think people should have to wear a mask in school settings,” Brown said. “Kids can’t do anything to protect themselves just yet, so adults need to protect the kids.”
Nadja Smith also has a child who attends KidSPOT. Four-year-old Aubrey, who was at KidSPOT doing intake on Thursday morning, said she wants to be a scientist when she grows up.
“This is news to me,” Brown said to her daughter.
Smith said she has had COVID-19 and is vaccinated.
“I do believe the vaccines help. I had both my shots of the Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “I think it will help alleviate the issues, and I think mask mandates can help ease the virus.”
However, Smith said she feels vaccines should remain something that is a personal option.
“I think it should be highly recommended, but not mandated,” she said while noting mask mandates should be reinstated.
“Masks are not seen as being as invasive as getting vaccinated,” she said.
Smith said while she has not yet been making her child wear a mask, she is planning to implement that practice again.
“As more information comes out I will probably return to making her wear a mask,” she said.
Belinda Ciganek, human resources director for KidSPOT, said this year the facility is not doing anything different than what they were doing last year.
“We did not allow parents in the building, we did car lines, and we met them at the door,” Ciganek said.
One thing that will be different is the requirement for all the staff to receive vaccinations.
Ciganek said KidSPOT is making the requirement mandatory by Aug. 16.
“We will allow medical exceptions. Employees will have to gain access to those waivers through the Arkansas Department of Health,” she said. “We will have them wear masks every day and get COVID-19 vaccinations ...”
She said she encourages everyone to step up and get vaccinated.
“We want to ensure that both our children and our staff are safe,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.