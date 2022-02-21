Daniel Parker of Jonesboro officially announced his candidacy on Monday for a seat on the Craighead County Quorum Court.
Parker is seeking to challenge Darrel Cook for justice of the peace for District 6 in Craighead County. He is running on the Democratic Party ticket.
Born and raised in Piggott, Parker has lived in Jonesboro for nearly 15 years. He currently works as an education researcher for a non-profit organization and has over a decade of experience in education, technology and research. He graduated with his Doctorate in Education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and has been an activist for unionization efforts, renters’ rights, public health, climate justice and criminal justice reform.
Parker said he is an advocate for the working people of Craighead County, with his campaign focusing on improving the quality of life for all county residents, not just the wealthy or well-connected few.
“I aim to expand social services in the county, particularly education, housing and mental health services, while fighting against policies that disproportionately harm the working class and people of color, such as county enforcement of low-level drug offenses,” he said.
