JONESBORO — Encompass Health and the A-State College of Nursing and Health came together for the free Parkinson’s Boot Camp to teach people with Parkinson’s disease some level of independence through education and exercise.
The boot camp began on Monday will continue through 4 o’clock today at the Red Wolf Center on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
Kara Norton, Encompass Health occupational therapist, said on Thursday that this was the second boot camp they have done with next coming this October.
The first one was last July, she said, and it was such a success that they are now going for twice a year.
According to Norton, the camp teaches participants to be able to transition through different situations, while teaching students how the interact with Parkinson’s patients as well as other types of therapy patients.
The majority the staff helping the participants were either occupational therapists or occupational therapy students, she explained, noting that they would eventually like to incorporate physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy all into the boot camp.
“Parkinson’s patients have limited dopamine. This causes them to become unbalanced and they can fall easily,” Horton explained, noting other symptoms as well, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with coordination.
Which she said was why they were teachings Parkinson’s disease specific exercises to maximize individuals’ independence, while providing education and community resources to support the individuals with Parkinson’s disease.
“Everything we do is to teach participants how to be more independent through Parkinson Wellness Recovery techniques,” Horton explained, noting some of the techniques included fall recovery, transitioning, posture and reciprocal arm movements with big steps.
Although she said they had a full schedule of activities, Horton said that exercise was the key, which is why they also incorporated Rock Steady Boxing and yoga.
She said they also had educational lectures and even a painting class thanks to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
Amanda Mohler, Arkansas State University assistant professor of occupational therapy, added on Thursday that their purpose is to bring those who are facing Parkinson’s Disease together.
“We are trying to bring the Parkinson’s community together,” Mohler said. “We want to educate them and give them activities that are Parkinson’s specific that will help them at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.