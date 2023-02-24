The wife of Vincent Parks is seeking both compensation for her husband’s death and changes to procedure in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy program.
A Jonesboro police recruit, Parks died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. His wife, Christina Parks, has filed a claim with the Arkansas Claims Commission against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for the actions of the academy.
In addition to Parks’ request for policy change, state Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, has filed HB1458. If passed, it would be known as the Vincent Parks Law, which would require instructors at law enforcement, firefighter and Game and Fish training academies to be trained to recognize and manage certain health conditions.
The bill calls for training in regard to three specific areas: concussions, environmental issues, such as heat exhaustion, and sudden cardiac arrest. It also would require that any trainee exhibiting symptoms of those conditions would be immediately removed from training until cleared by a physician.
Cavenaugh presented her bill in committee on Thursday, and she told The Sun that it is important to learn from the death of Officer Parks.
“We need to improve and this gives the instructors the ability to receive the training to recognize issues as they arise,” she said. “While we can’t change what happened, we can learn from it and improve. My heart goes out to Officer Parks’ family and I pray for their comfort.”
Christina Parks was in attendance at Thursday’s committee meeting to show support for the bill, which passed in committee.
“I tell our 13-year-old daughter every night that I am committed to making sure another needless death never happens to another law enforcement family,” she said in a statement to The Sun. “Vincent was a great father and husband and would have been an incredible law enforcement officer.”
In her statement, Chistina Parks said that ALETA needs a top-to-bottom review of its policies and procedures by someone from outside of ALETA.
“Humiliating new officers is such a part of ALETA’s culture that the instructors even have their own word to describe it, ‘smoking,’” she said. “These instructors need training on how to conduct proper orientation, physical conditioning and to recognize when a person is undergoing a heat-related distress. The instructors also need training on how to tell the truth.”
Jim Jackson with the Jackson Law Firm in North Little Rock, who filed the claim on behalf of the family, explained the claim process in an interview with The Sun.
He noted that a person cannot sue the state for tort, due to the state’s immunity, so the Arkansas Claims Commission was established to make decisions in cases where damages are claimed against a state agency.
He said when a claim is filed, it is served to the agency or agencies in question, and they have 30 days to reply.
“After that, civil procedure rules apply,” he said. “Once they file an answer we will conduct discovery, do depositions. They may have some depositions they want to take.”
Kathryn Irby, director of the Arkansas Claims Commission, said the Legislature set up the commission to function like a courthouse.
“There are some differences, but a lot of similarities,” she said, noting once an agency is served it can respond and accept liability, in which case a hearing is not necessary.
When that is not the case, a hearing date is set once discovery is completed. There are five commissioners, who are appointed by the governor, and cases are heard two days each month by a panel of three commissioners.
The commission, by statute, oversees claims for certain line-of-duty death benefits, which is part of Christina Parks’ claim, but Irby pointed out that the Parks claim is different than a typical death benefit claim.
In the Parks claim, his widow is seeking the compensation awarded to officers who die in the line of duty, which can be up to $200,000, and scholarship benefits awarded to children of those who die in the line of duty for their daughter.
“These benefits are a matter of code,” Jackson said, noting that they still had to go before the commission.
She has also filed a wrongful death claim seeking punitive damages. A listing of damages including lost salary, funeral expenses and pain and suffering totals up in excess of $5 million, according to the claim.
Christina Parks is also asking for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety to enact and follow procedures that will prevent what has been described by then Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley as “hazing” from continuing to occur in training academies.
Jackson noted that an orientation sheet for the first day of training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy asked recruits to arrive dressed in BDU (Battle Dress Uniform) for orientation.
“It was what would be expected,” he said. “Show up dressed for orientation, then we will change for PT. But that’s not what happened. When they got there at 1 o’clock they were told to line up on black asphalt … then things just go downhill from there.”
He also noted that using “hazing” techniques does not teach new recruits proper behavior.
“It’s also about making better officers,” he said. “This teaches brutality – not building up people – that is humiliating people.”
Jackson said the claim against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety is about doing what is right by Vincent Parks’ family, but it is about something bigger than that, too.
“We are seeking policy changes to make it to where no other family has to go through what Vincent Parks’ family is having to go through,” he said.
