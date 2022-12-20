JONESBORO — Jonesboro police recruit Vincent Parks died July 17 of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor.
The death of Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. Parks, 38, died on his first day of training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. He was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 weeks long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.
Parks began at the Jonesboro Police Department on June 15.
An investigative file on his death revealed “concerning issues with the culture” of the training facility, including “hazing” and a “lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation,” according to letter written last week by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley to Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant.
A subsequent medical examiner’s autopsy report ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “Sickle-cell trait-related” crisis related to physical exertion and heat distress, Jegley wrote. Heart disease and obesity might have also contributed to the accidental death.
Jegley’s office determined the actions of the academy were not criminal. He declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday that Parks passed the department’s physical test and was medically cleared by a physician before attending the academy.
He said the report mentioned hazing at the academy “that needs to stop,” Elliott said.
He said he talked with Jami Cook, former director of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, and J.R. Hankins, director of Arkansas’ Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training, and was satisfied that the deficiencies at the academy would be addressed.
Elliott said he’s spoken to state legislators about his concerns with the academy, and they will look into it.
“They’re going to make sure things are done right,” he said.
Elliott said Parks’ family could look into a civil lawsuit in Parks’ death.
“We will not reiterate those concerns but would invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at (the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy) made obvious in the ASP report,” Jegley wrote.
A text message, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, from Cook to Alison Williams, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s chief of staff, and three other law enforcement officials, shortly after Park fell ill said the trainee “fell out” after jogging to and from his car and engaging in four minutes of calisthenics.
However, Elliott said the recruits were immediately engaged in physical activity upon arriving at the camp. He said the recruits didn’t even get to change out of their clothing or unload their vehicles after they arrived.
Central Arkansas was under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 17, Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said.
Parks had joined the Jonesboro Police Department in June. Following his death, JPD removed four other recruits sent to the Camp Robinson academy and sent them to the Black River Technical College’s police academy.
Elliott said his department will have seven new recruits on Jan. 2, 2023. He said those officers will probably attend the department’s in-house training academy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
