JONESBORO — Jonesboro police recruit Vincent Parks died July 17 of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor.

The death of Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. Parks, 38, died on his first day of training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. He was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 weeks long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.

