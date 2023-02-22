JONESBORO — The family of Jonesboro police recruit Vincent Parks, who died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, has decided to seek repercussions through the Arkansas Claims Commission.
According to the Arkansas Claims Commission’s website, the commission’s primary function is “the hearing and adjudication of claims against the state of Arkansas, its agencies, and its institutions.”
The death of Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. Parks, 38, died on his first day of training. He was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 weeks long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.
An investigative file on his death revealed “concerning issues with the culture” of the training facility, including “hazing” and a “lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation,” according to letter written last week by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley to Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant.
A subsequent medical examiner’s autopsy report ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “Sickle-cell trait-related” crisis related to physical exertion and heat distress, Jegley wrote. Heart disease and obesity might have also contributed to the accidental death.
Jegley’s office determined the actions of the academy were not criminal. He declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said in a December interview with The Sun that Parks passed the department’s physical test and was medically cleared by a physician before attending the academy.
Central Arkansas was under a heat advisory from 1 to 8 p.m. on July 17, Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said.
Parks had joined the Jonesboro Police Department in June. Following his death, JPD removed the four other recruits sent to the Camp Robinson academy and sent them to the Black River Technical College’s police academy.
