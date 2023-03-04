JONESBORO — The Arkansas Senate passed House Bill 1458 on Thursday, also known as “The Vincent Parks Law.”
The Senate vote was 34-0 with one member being on excused absence.
The bill goes to Gov. Sarah Sanders’ desk to be signed or vetoed. It’s widely expected to be signed into law.
Multiple calls to the governor’s communications office for comment went unanswered Friday.
In a statement, the family of Vincent Parks said they greatly appreciate State Rep. Frances Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge and state Sen. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro for sponsoring HB 1458.
“The Parks family would also like to thank members of the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee for their support. The Vincent Parks Law unanimously passed both the House and Senate chambers this week and is now on the way to Gov. Sanders’ desk for her consideration,” the statement reads.
Cavenaugh and state Rep. Mark Berry both spoke about the bill and how easily the death of officer Parks could have been avoided.
“No officer should ever die during a training exercise,” Berry said on the House floor.
Cavenaugh recognized Christina Parks, Vincent’s wife, and her daughter Vivianna, who were VIP guests in the House gallery.
Christina Parks is seeking both compensation for her husband’s death and changes to procedure in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy program.
A Jonesboro police recruit, Parks died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. Christina Parks has filed a claim with the Arkansas Claims Commission against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for the actions of the academy.
Jim Jackson with the Jackson Law Firm in North Little Rock, who filed the claim on behalf of the family, explained the claim process in an interview with The Sun.
He noted that a person cannot sue the state for tort, due to the state’s immunity, so the Arkansas Claims Commission was established to make decisions in cases where damages are claimed against a state agency.
He said when a claim is filed, it is served to the agency or agencies in question, and they have 30 days to reply.
“After that, civil procedure rules apply,” he said. “Once they file an answer we will conduct discovery, do depositions. They may have some depositions they want to take.”
Jackson said once the claims commission issues its verdict, the matter goes to the Legislature to be confirmed or adjusted.
Jackson said Cavenaugh’s work to fast-track the bill through the Legislature was remarkable.
“She did the leg work,” he said.
Jackson said Sullivan’s effort to get the bill through the Senate was commendable.
“We can never pass legislation to bring officer Parks back, but we want to make sure this never happens again,” Cavenaugh said to the House gallery.
Sullivan asked his Senate colleagues to vote in support of this bill to protect future cadets. He said the legislation will honor Parks’ death by mandating that all instructors that provide training to law enforcement and firefighters are trained to recognize medical dangers such as heat stroke, dehydration concussion and heat related issues. Improving the training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) is the goal of the Parks family.
The release by the family said, “Anyone who watches the videos of the last moments of Parks’ life knows it was not a lack of training that caused his death, but a lack of human decency, deliberate cruelty, and the bold indifference by ALETA instructors that led to his death. This legislation is a small step towards helping future law enforcement officers in training. The next step is justice for Officer Parks’ family.”
