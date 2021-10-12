JONESBORO — The 2021 Veterans Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in downtown Jonesboro, and the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation invites all veterans, family and friends of veterans to help celebrate 2021 Veterans Day events.
The group needs participants for this year’s parade, and we are asking churches, schools, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, motorcycle groups, car organizations, dance teams, school bands, ROTC units, or even school organizations for participants so we can honor this nation’s veterans.
If you would like to march or have a float in this year’s Veterans Parade, go to: http://www.craighead countyveterans.org/, click on the words “Veterans Day” and then fill out the form with your group’s information.
Those in the parade are asked to go to Oak and Church streets to sign in. Marvin Jumper, parade organizer, said anyone with questions concerning the Veterans Parade or who want to take part in this year’s parade call him at 761-2735.
If you would like to honor a veteran, you can buy a brick for $50 by going to http://www.craighead countyveterans.org.html or calling Jim Lane 870-243-4735. The CCVMF places the bricks in May and November of each year to honor Craighead County Veterans.
COVID-19 restrictions: All attendees and participants will be encouraged to practice the Arkansas COVID-19 safety protocol. Hand sanitizer stations and masks will be available at the Craighead County Courthouse.
The CCVMF encourages downtown businesses to display red, white and blue to help welcome our troops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.