JONESBORO — The Rev. John Miles, the longtime pastor of what had been First United Methodist Church, said he felt his congregation had “no choice” but to resist the worldwide Christian denomination’s rules.
The congregation, one of the state’s largest, is seeking to disaffiliate from the worldwide body.
During a court hearing over temporary possession of the church’s property at 801 S. Main St., Miles said church leaders were frustrated over the defeat in November of a disaffiliation agreement the church reached with leaders of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the denomination’s governing body.
The Arkansas Conference contends that the real estate should be held in trust for the benefit of members of the United Methodist Church. A group of First United Methodist Church members who don’t want to disaffiliate also seeks possession of the property.
Special Judge Gary Arnold, a retired circuit judge from central Arkansas, was assigned to hear a lawsuit involving the property after all 12 local judges cited conflicts.
The judge made no decision following a hearing that went into the night Friday, as more testimony is scheduled for June 22.
Individual congregations of the United Methodist Church are subject to church law, as found in its Book of Discipline.
As of Monday, 107 congregations in Arkansas and 5,500 nationwide have gained approval to depart the United Methodist Church, according to a tally by the church’s news agency, UM News.
A majority of the congregations appear to be small, rural churches.
The Jonesboro congregation is one of three in Arkansas that did not gain formal disaffiliation approval following a step-by-step process that was added to the Book of Discipline in 2019. The option was adopted as part of a worldwide debate over how the church handles issues regarding human sexuality.
A two-thirds majority vote of church members is required.
While the Book of Discipline prohibits self-professing homosexual pastors and states that homosexuality is inconsistent with biblical teachings, the issue remains a source of dispute.
After conducting a series of town-hall style meetings and other communications as part of the process, the Jonesboro congregation voted 944 to 412 on July 31 to disaffiliate. The Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Annual Conference, the denomination’s state governing body, then developed a disaffiliation agreement with the Jonesboro congregation in which the Jonesboro church would receive the real estate in exchange for one-year’s payments on financial obligations to the worldwide church. That totaled roughly $800,000.
The new entity would also accept responsibility for two loans from First Community Bank totaling $4.95 million.
At a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of church leaders from across the state, the agreement was rejected by a vote of 335 to 254.
During questioning from Dan Dalton, the Detroit-based attorney who was hired to assist in the lawsuit, Miles said he was caught off-guard by the vote and the lobbying that preceded it.
“The liberal clergy of our conference organized brilliantly to deny churches with less than 80 percent,” Miles said, regarding the percentage of local members who favored disaffiliation.
Miles acknowledged that church law contains an appeals process, but he said the congregation chose a different direction.
“This disaffiliation process has been brutal. Brutal in every step of the way,” Miles told Judy Henry, who is representing the “real” First United Methodist Church, members who want to stay in the worldwide church.
“There was no clear path that we could see in the Arkansas Conference to have anything but another long, drawn out, brutal denial of our disaffiliation. We had lost faith that the conference would treat us fairly.”
In response to a question from Henry, Miles said an appeal “would have been a waste of time.”
“There are no rules,” Miles said in response to a question from Henry.
“You’re just making them up as you go along?” she asked.
“I’m afraid so,” Miles countered.
The large Jonesboro congregation claimed more than 1,300 members at the time of its initial disaffiliation vote. Miles said that many large congregations across the country have found heavy resistance and chosen to challenge the UMC’s trust clause, reserving property for the worldwide church.
An almost identical lawsuit, featuring many of the same attorneys is pending in White County in the fight over First United Methodist Church of Searcy.
Miles said the court action in Jonesboro, in which the congregation seeks “clear title” to the real estate, has been successful in other states, pointing to cases in Indiana, Illinois and Georgia.
“All of them eventually reached a settlement,” Miles said.
Miles said he would like to negotiate a settlement with not only the Arkansas Conference, but with the smaller congregation, also known as First United Methodist Church.
In fact, his congregation has reached out to the other congregation, he said.
Chris Averitt, of the attorneys for the exiting congregation, said the church has offered the smaller congregation the use of one of its buildings for weekly worship services – the former Nettleton United Methodist Church building.
The group that wants to stay in the United Methodist fold has been worshiping together in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary for several months.
Though it will be the decision of his church, now known as First Methodist, Miles said he would hope to affiliate with the new Global Methodist Church, which has no real estate clause.
The lawsuit seeks clarity over who should control the 20 deeds for property that the church has assembled since 1920. The buildings are insured for $25 million, according to previous testimony.
A trial to permanently settle the matter is scheduled for next January.
