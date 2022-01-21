JONESBORO — Pastor Jonathan Griesse said that, in his 52 years on God’s green earth, the greatest gift his parents ever gave him was introducing him to Jesus.
Although his parents passed away last year, Griesse remembers them fondly, noting his parents were very faithful and kind Christians.
He said he can still remember his father, a printer by trade, picking up homeless people in their van and doing prison ministries. Meanwhile his mother, a children’s minister, had him traveling in a children’s music group.
“They were the kind of people who wanted to help and serve people,” Griesse said. “My parents instilled in me a love for people, service and giving.”
While he was growing up in the greater St. Louis area, his parents, Bob and Ginny Griesse, were very involved in a small church called the Christian Outreach Church. The church was located in Hillsboro, Mo., which was just south of St. Louis, the pastor added.
“It wasn’t a big church, but it has had a big ripple effect,” he boasted, noting that the church has sent out people all over the world to do gospel-centered work.
Griesse admits he didn’t always want to be a pastor. In fact, he said there was a time in his life that, although he believed in God, he tried to keep God at a distance.
After graduating in 1993 from John Brown University in Siloam Springs with his bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and journalism, he would spend the next 20 years of his life traveling the world.
“I worked on every continent,” he said, adding that he had taken photographs and shot video for huge networks including Discovery and ESPN.
Around Christmas 2006, Griesse would meet his wife, Valerie Griesse, while on a video project for Tyson foods.
However, in the spring of 2007, Griesse said that he felt like God had something else in store for him, so he attended a weekend retreat called the “Walk to Emmaus.”
“The retreat really helped me to focus in on God’s grace and purpose for my life,” he said.
“God redirected my life at that point,” he noted as he pushed back his thick black-rimmed glassed.
So in 2008, Griesse accepted a position at First United Methodist Church of Springdale as a minister of discipleship. This would be his first full-time ministry position.
“During that time I got the opportunity to help plant or start a new church in Springdale,” Griesse said excitedly, “and I knew that was what I was meant to do.” He said it was one of those moments when life takes a turn.
By 2010, the Griesses would find themselves serving overseas for four years as missionaries in Germany where their two children, Elijah Griesse and Genevieve Griesse, would be born.
“It was one of the toughest times of my life,” Griesse claimed. He said he was was going to seminary online, raising babies and serving as a missionary, adding that, “It was one of those times when I needed God’s strength and good people around me.”
Griesse would begin to serve his first year as a pastor in 2014 at Wesley Chapel in Nicholasville, Ky., while he completed his Master of Divinity degree at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky., in 2015. “Wilmore was small town like Mayberry,” he remembered cheerfully.
Then he would move to Arkansas and spend the next three years serving as pastor at First United Methodist Church of Heber Springs.
During this time, Griesse would have the opportunity to work as part of a cohort of other clergymen known as the Institute for Clergy and Civic Engagement through the Lily Foundation for two years and tackle social issues such as poverty and racism to find ways to help through God and the church.
“It was very interesting and a lot of fun.” he said.
In 2018, Griesse would move yet again to the small town of Elm Springs just outside of Springdale, where he would start his third pastoral position at the Elm Springs First United Methodist Church.
Then finally the Griesses’ would move in 2020 to join his new church family at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church here in Jonesboro.
His wife Valerie works as the assistant to the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Arkansas State University, where Griesse said they have enjoyed building a relationship with A-State and his wife leads a women’s Bible study on campus on Tuesdays.
Griesse said it is hard to have hobbies as a pastor, so he spends most of his free time playing with his kids.
He said he does go mountain biking and running, however, he said that is more for his health. “I have to keep my heart healthy so I can preach,” the pastor joked.
“There has been a seismic shift in the 21st century church and it is very different,” the pastor said, “We have to find ways to train and equip followers, so they can help other people find God.”
“God remains the same. His love remains the same,” Griesse said passionately, “We, as a church, have to be a missionary outpost, a place where we can send out followers and then they can come back to rest and regroup. I think of helping brave men and women in Christ who come to this outpost and equip themselves so they can go back out in the world. We want people to be here, to then help them take Jesus and God’s love and peace back into their neighborhoods.”
So what does he have in mind for his own future, well Griesse said, “I want to get to know the greater Jonesboro community and build bridges here that will not only truly unite the faith community but will unite the community in general,” he said, adding that, “Greater then monuments, is God’s love and the love for each other and the community because that is what the church is.”
“I am very grateful to the Cornerstone Church family who has helped my own family during this pivotal time in our lives,” Griesse said humbly. “They helped get us off to a good start, and we hope to be here for many years.”
To find out more about Griesse, follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on his website/blog, griesse.org.
Commented