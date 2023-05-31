JONESBORO — Patricia (Pat) Thomas Matheny, of Jonesboro, passed away from this life on Friday, May 27, 2023, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born, Sept. 4, 1952, in Lepanto to Leamon and Joy (Barrett) Thomas.

Pat grew up in Caraway, and the Manila area, and attended school there, playing basketball at Manila. She quit school when she was 16 and received her GED. Pat then lived in Jonesboro and later married her husband, Clark Matheny, in 1990. She and Clark have been residing in assisted living for a few years. Pat worked in several factories but lastly at General Electric until she became disabled. She was a member of the Church of Christ.