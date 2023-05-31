JONESBORO — Patricia (Pat) Thomas Matheny, of Jonesboro, passed away from this life on Friday, May 27, 2023, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born, Sept. 4, 1952, in Lepanto to Leamon and Joy (Barrett) Thomas.
Pat grew up in Caraway, and the Manila area, and attended school there, playing basketball at Manila. She quit school when she was 16 and received her GED. Pat then lived in Jonesboro and later married her husband, Clark Matheny, in 1990. She and Clark have been residing in assisted living for a few years. Pat worked in several factories but lastly at General Electric until she became disabled. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Pat loved her husband and family. She enjoyed the family gatherings. She usually always had a smile and had a great and fun personality to be around. Pat loved flowers, birds, butterflies and frogs. She loved Halloween and enjoyed dressing up in costumes and decorating the carport at her parents’ home in Bono. Dancing and riding the motorcycle with her husband Clark were some of her favorite things to do.
Pat was a fighter for life when she developed lymphoma in 1995. She took several chemotherapy treatments and subsequent bone marrow transplant at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Pat survived the treatments but had some permanent lab abnormalities and developed some memory problems later from the chemotherapy. She continued strong despite the deficit and would even joke and say, “You know I can’t remember.” She had faith in God and in 2008, when she had a mass on her kidney and facing another surgery she made notes in her journal, “I hope God will get me through this. He has been with me so far” and she drew a smiley face. Recently when her health started to decline, and she was told about the abnormalities found on the test, her treatment would be to make her comfortable, she then stated, “Sounds like a plan to me,” at that time she started hospice care. Pat always appreciated those who helped to take care of her.
She is survived by her husband, Clark Lee Matheny; son, Gregory Waddell of Paragould; daughters, Lisa and Jamie Jamerson, Amy and Tim Flanery of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Courtney and Cory Waddell, Carissa Nanney, Haley Collins, Isabella Alexander, Jett Jamerson, Jagger Jamerson, Jinson Jamerson, Jacer Jamerson, Angel Flanery, Austin Jamerson, Amanda Jamerson and Kassandra Koren; brother, Rickey and Melba Thomas; niece, Melissa Cureton; nephew, Landon Thomas; aunts, Connie Thomas of Black Oak, and Norma Brooks of Holland, MI; uncles, Houston Thomas of Black Oak, and Dale Barrett of Caraway; great-grandchildren, two and one on the way.
Funeral service will be today, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave, Jonesboro, with Gary Cremeens officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Bono.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The pallbearers will be Landon Thomas, Stacey Thomas, Chris Thomas, Josh Cureton, Cole Cureton and Sheldon Koehn.
Lasting memorials can be made to the Children’s Home Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould 72450.
