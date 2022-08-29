JONESBORO — Parents as Teachers is looking to enroll new families into its free early education home visiting program, which send out educators to provide services for preschoolers in their homes.
Parents as Teachers Healthcare Coordinator and Program Supervisor Janelle Ovunda said that PAT provides services to residents in both Craighead and Greene counties through the program, which is offered through the Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority Parents as Teachers (PAT).
PAT has served the Jonesboro area since 2011 and is funded by the Arkansas Department of Education.
Ovunda said the program is available to families with children from birth to five years old, as long as they do not qualify for kindergarten yet, and eligibility is based on criteria established by Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) guidelines such as income.
Ovunda, who has been professionally trained and has an early childhood degree herself, said that she runs a team of well-trained home-based educators.
“We work with the whole family and the child together,” Ovunda said. “We will send a trained parent educator to provide home visits with families to promote early learning, knowledge and understanding of important developmental milestones.”
Ovunda said children and parents will develop many skills through the program.
Developmental screenings will be done twice annually and all infant, toddler and preschool curriculum, supplies and books are free, she said, noting that parents will also have access to a network of resources.
She also said that they provide Group Connections to the families, which for example might take all the families on an educational field trip or provide a luncheon for the families to get together and connect with each other and the educators.
Ovunda said that parents that wish to enroll their children in the PAT Program will need the following information or documents:
proof of well child visit.
copy of birth certificate.
proof of income for one month, if no income parent will have to sign a no earned income form.
Even though qualification is mostly based on income, Ovunda said there are other ways to qualify as well.
For more information on Parents as Teachers or how to qualify or enroll, contact Ovunda at 870-919-3452.
