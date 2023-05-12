JONESBORO — A law passed in 2015 to clarify the responsibilities of pawn brokers and people who have items stolen from them that are pawned is working, Tim Collier, president of the Arkansas Pawnbrokers Association, said Thursday.
That law, which was introduced by then-state Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, protects both victims and pawnbroker, Collier said.
“It’s working the way it’s supposed to,” he said.
The law gives specific procedures to follow for victims to get their stolen items back.
According to a previous story in The Sun, in 2015 the state Legislature passed Act 1242 which was created to regulate the practices and procedures of dealers in secondhand goods and help the rightful owner recover stolen property. The bill states the rightful owner may ask a dealer of secondhand goods to return stolen property by showing proof of ownership and signing an affidavit of ownership, indemnifying and holding the dealer harmless from loss. After delivery of the affidavit to the dealer and the release of any property by a law enforcement agency, the dealer has seven days to either relinquish the identifiable stolen property or file a legal action in court to determine ownership.
The problem some property owners might run into is signing the affidavit.
The affidavit states the property owner must cooperate with law enforcement and the prosecutor in all respects regarding the theft of property. Also the person who caused the item to be in possession of the dealer cannot be a family member or friend.
“Victims need to provide any insurance policies, photos, serial numbers and will agree to prosecute,” Collier said. “This protects the security of the pawnbroker.”
He said a state senator tried to amend Act 1242 during last legislative session to add a restitution to the victim if the merchandise is no longer available. Collier said the amendment died on the Senate floor. He said the state Attorney General’s Office helped craft the 2015 law so it would survive legal challenges.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday pawnbrokers have seen a large decrease in stolen items that are attempted to be pawned.
“It’s not as much as it used to be,” he said.
Elliott said Jonesboro pawnbrokers and police use the LeadsOnline website to track stolen items.
LeadsOnline offers a service free to the community called ReportIt, used to log your serial numbers, photographs and property descriptions. This information can be stored and in case of a theft, the report can be printed and provided to law enforcement. For more information or to sign up visit www.reportit. leadsonline.com.
Elliott said criminals have realized that trying to pawn stolen items is riskier today, so they try to sell them on the street.
LeadsOnline has helped cut down fieldwork by his detectives. In the past, detectives would have to go to pawnbrokers and go through their log sheets to search for stolen items. He said that’s not the case now.
Elliott said he encourages people to keep serial numbers, photos, receipts and descriptions on items such as jewelry, guns, tools, bicycles and other items.
“These items can pop up anywhere in the country,” he said.
