JONESBORO — Better pay for frontline police and firefighters and decisions on alcohol proposals are on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposes raising the minimum of the officers’ salaries from $35,190 per year to $42,000. If approved, 72 of 172 police officers and 34 of 125 firefighters would see their pay rise to the new minimum.
Salaries for higher-ranking officers and firefighters, such as sergeants, lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, would rise by 1 percent under the plan.
For the rest of this year, the cost of salaries and benefits will add $485,769 to the city’s 2022 operating budget. For a full year, it will cost $850,000.
It would be the first increase in beginning police and firefighter pay since 2016.
“We strive to recruit the highest quality of personnel, but we can’t do that without competitive salaries,” Copenhaver told the council’s finance and administration committee on Tuesday.
In other business, the council will hear the final reading and vote on a proposal by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave., for a restaurant private club permit.
Fernando Mercado is listed as president of the establishment. Sandra, Alan and Jorge Pena are other officers of the club.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
On another alcohol matter, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 seeks transfer its business location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road. The council will hear the first of three required readings of that proposed ordinance.
Also scheduled for a first reading an ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial. The intent is to expand the Craighead Technology Park.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Marjorie Drive to 25 mph.
A resolution to authorize an application for a federally-funded grant for trail construction also appears on the agenda.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
