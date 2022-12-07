This article is a compilation of articles written about Pearl Harbor survivors by this writer over the years while working for The Sun.
Any locally-written article about “Pearl Harbor” without first mentioning the late brothers, Vernon and Horace Stone, who grew up in Lawrence County, would be amiss.
This article also includes excerpts from articles written about the late Leo S. Rooker of Lawrence County and the late Lawrence “Larry” Katz of Blytheville. All of these men were Pearl Harbor survivors who went on to serve their nation during World War II.
The Stone brothers, Vernon and Horace Stone, were serving aboard the US Navy repair ship Vestal on that fateful Sunday morning 81 years ago. The Vestal was in Pearl Harbor tied to the Arizona and Vestal crewmen were to begin work on the Arizona the following day, preparing the battleship for a major overhaul. That never happened as the world knows, and the Arizona still lies beneath the waters of Pearl Harbor as a memorial not only to “Pearl Harbor Day” but to the men who served aboard it – many of whose remains are still aboard the ship.
Visiting Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial, one is quickly made aware of what happened on that day while looking down at the remains of the sunken battleship and watching as drops of oil periodically rise to the surface of the water as a reminder of what lies below.
The memorial is a sacred site and visitors treat it as such as they watch for the oil droplets and read the names of the sailors whose remains are still aboard the historic ship.
As the bombs and torpedoes ravished the Arizona on that day, the great ship exploded with a huge heave that took the Vestal up with it. As the ships settled in the water, the Arizona began burning. An abandon ship order was given aboard the Vestal. Vernon said he jumped into the oil slicked and not yet burning water and was later picked up by a launch and he and others were taken to Aiea Landing where they were issued small arms and made part of a security team in the event of an expected ground attack.
Enemy aircraft continued to fly overhead, but their small arms were ineffective against the attacking aircraft. Vernon told The Sun in December 1991 that the men of the security squad could do nothing but watch when the second wave of attacking airplanes went over strafing and dropping bombs and torpedoes.
As the second attack was underway, the Vestal’s captain went back aboard the ship and ordered it cut loose from the Arizona and put underway toward Aiea Landing. Damaged, the Vestal sank about halfway between Ford and Aiea with much of its hull and superstructure above water.
A few days later Vestal crew members were able to make enough repairs to its damaged hull to re-float the ship and move it toward a drydock where final repairs could have been made. However, warships took precedence and the carrier Enterprise was coming in for some repairs before being sent out into the Pacific for the remainder of the war.
It was June, 1942 before the Vestal was repaired and sent to the South Pacific where it performed repairs on a number of Allied vessels. Vernon said he remained on the Vestal until mid-1944 when he reported aboard the destroyer escort Lloyd E. Acree, which did escort duty during the battle of Leyte Gulf and for Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s forces during the invasion of the Philippines.
Vernon stayed in the Navy until December 1946 and in January 1948 joined the Air Force, retiring in May, 1963. He made several return trips to Pearl Harbor as a visitor and participant in memorial events, including in 2006 with the Jonesboro High School band.
Leo Rooker was a machinist’s mate aboard the destroyer USS Bagley, which on Dec. 7, 1941 was tied up at the entrance to the submarine base in Pearl Harbor, adjacent to the Navy Yard. The destroyer was one of more than 100 ships in the harbor across from the Kuahua Island Naval facilities on that Sunday morning. Bagley was awaiting repairs to its bilge keel.
While Rooker and other Bagley crew members would have liked to remain in their bunks that morning, the Japanese had other plans. Rooker told The Sun in December 2003 that he heard an alarm go off, but it was the same alarm used for fire drills, so he was not too concerned.
Half asleep, Rooker got out of his bunk and climbed up an aft escape hatch. He saw a torpedo plane coming down low over the slip from the sub base and saw a torpedo drop into the water and head toward the battleship row. He saw a second torpedo plane and the first torpedo explode.
A large red ball on the wing of the second plane let the young sailor know that what he was seeing was an actual attack.
Besides being a machinist mate, Rooker was also a gunner, a trainer on the No. 5 gun, a five-incher. He and a gunner’s mate headed for the No. 3 gun and were able to get it ready to fire, but it was missing its firing pin, which was locked up.
The pair broke into a cabinet containing the firing pin and began shooting at the planes, which were still attacking. He said they managed to shoot down two planes. Bagley gunners had been practicing anti-aircraft shooting and were credited with shooting down five torpedo planes and two bombers, one of which was near the Arizona.
In about 45 minutes, Rooker said the Bagley had steam up and began moving. It was then that Rooker and others aboard the destroyer were able to see the damage that had been wreaked on Pearl Harbor and the ships that were there.
But, he was quick to note that while damage to the ships and other installations at Pearl Harbor was bad, the worst was the loss of the men.
After the attack, the Bagley was placed on submarine patrol due to reports of two-man midget subs reported in the area.
Rooker praised the men aboard the Bagley for their bravery under fire. He said the ship traveled 125,000 miles participating in action all over the Pacific, including at Guadalcanal.
He lived in Wisconsin when he enlisted in the Navy. Rooker said his parents moved to Arkansas in 1952, settling in Lawrence County where Rooker and his wife eventually moved and reared their family. While living near Smithville, he farmed and raised cattle and also served as the Lawrence County surveyor for many years.
Lawrence “Larry” Katz and two friends were on a weekend pass in Honolulu, celebrating his 23rd birthday. They had visited the night club Rendezvous and spent the night at the Battleship Max Cohen Locker Club. That Sunday morning they had just finished their breakfasts and had started toward Waikiki Beach and heard airplanes, but thought nothing of it since airplanes were common around military bases.
A loud explosion caused a glass window nearby to break, startling the men. Then they heard a broadcast from a nearby radio receiver for military personnel to report to their duty stations.
Panic was beginning to set in around them and it was then that Katz and others on the islands experienced one of the worst days in U.S. history – the surprise attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor.
His journey to Pearl Harbor started about a year earlier when Katz joined the Navy Reserve to avoid being drafted. That took him from New York, where he lived then, to Los Angeles and to Honolulu where he was stationed at the Naval Communications center on Ford Island. His job was to send and receive coded messages.
“I didn’t know if I was in the right place at the right time, or the wrong place at the wrong time,” Katz recalled for The Sun in December 2004.
The men caught a cab to return to Pearl and on the way were shot at by a low-flying plane strafing cars on the highway. They saw “meatball” symbols on the wings and knew that it was Japanese.
The driver ran the cab into a nearby ditch to escape the fire and the three sailors jumped out and started running toward Pearl Harbor. They could see smoke coming from Pearl and the nearby Hickam Field.
Finding no one to take them to Ford Island the men started doing whatever they could to help out.
There were more attacks, more bombings and more warships were on fire. Devastation was all around, Katz recalled. Ford Island was a pall of smoke. Hangars were on fire. He didn’t know how his duty station and quarters fared. But he would soon know.
Katz said he got to Ford Island around 3:30 that afternoon and reported to his duty station. He stayed at his station from Sunday afternoon until Tuesday almost constantly sending and receiving messages.
It would be months before Pearl Harbor would be functional again and nearly four years before the war was over.
During those years Katz, as well as the other men in this story, would see much more of the world at war.
