JONESBORO — Sunday afternoon’s pedestrian-pickup accident has prompted more calls for additional pedestrian safety measures.
Carol Mucherson, 38, was struck on Johnson Avenue at State Street. She died Tuesday, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday. The driver of the pickup told police he didn’t see Mucherson when he struck her shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. A previous report in The Sun stated in error that the victim was on a bicycle at the time of the accident.
City Council member Ann Williams has been pressing for a solution for pedestrian safety after a temporary crosswalk at that very location was removed in July 2020.
The temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk, a federally-funded demonstration project, was deemed a failure, mostly because motorists disregarded the flashing yellow lights. Because Johnson Avenue is also Arkansas 91, the Arkansas Department of Transportation controls operation of the road.
Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91 and U.S. 49) stretches from Riceland Foods at Gee Street to the northeastern city limits, and Mayor Harold Copenhaver said there are a lot of accidents on that stretch.
“In 2022, we had 103 vehicle accidents – six involving pedestrians on that stretch,” Copenhaver told city council members Tuesday night. “As you know, we convinced ArDOT to lower the speed limit. Jonesboro Police Department, in response, has stepped up enforcement, issuing 435 citations. This is a well-known troublesome spot, and it has been for a long time.”
Copenhaver said Arkansas has the seventh-highest rate of pedestrian deaths in the nation.
“We have to boost awareness of our road safety, because I don’t want this to happen to anyone,” Copenhaver said.
City officials had requested permission to install a new traffic control device near the site where Mucherson was struck Sunday, and were hoping to receive a response from ArDOT as early as this week.
Williams said ArDOT officials stressed to her that strict enforcement of the 35 mph speed limit in that area needs to be “part of the package” with whatever traffic control devices that may be installed.
The city and Arkansas State University are also seeking a federal grant to improve lighting along Johnson Avenue.
Also on Tuesday, the council adopted an ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive in north Jonesboro. The ordinance was requested by Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.
The proposal carries a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks. Wes Thornton, a co-owner of the land, agreed to the RV restriction because of concerns raised by neighboring residents.
Also heard for a first reading was an ordinance proposed by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
