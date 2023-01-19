JONESBORO — Sunday afternoon’s pedestrian-pickup accident has prompted more calls for additional pedestrian safety measures.

Carol Mucherson, 38, was struck on Johnson Avenue at State Street. She died Tuesday, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday. The driver of the pickup told police he didn’t see Mucherson when he struck her shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. A previous report in The Sun stated in error that the victim was on a bicycle at the time of the accident.

