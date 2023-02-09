JONESBORO — Just minutes after Mayor Harold Copenhaver told city council members he was fast-tracking a pedestrian safety signal on East Johnson Avenue where a pedestrian was killed in January, another pedestrian was struck at another location on Johnson.

The latest occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, just west of Bridge Street, according to an incident report by Jonesboro police officer Madison Dobbs.

