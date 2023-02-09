JONESBORO — Just minutes after Mayor Harold Copenhaver told city council members he was fast-tracking a pedestrian safety signal on East Johnson Avenue where a pedestrian was killed in January, another pedestrian was struck at another location on Johnson.
The latest occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, just west of Bridge Street, according to an incident report by Jonesboro police officer Madison Dobbs.
The driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart told police he was driving eastbound when the victim, Dorothy Mucherson, 40, walked in front of his car.
“He stated that he did not see her and that there was not a crosswalk nearby,” Dobbs wrote in her initial report. Witnesses said Mucherson “went airborne and landed on the south side of the roadway.”
Mucherson was taken to a local hospital, but her condition wasn’t available on Wednesday.
A pedestrian accident on the afternoon of Jan. 15 at State Street and Johnson resulted in the death of Carol Mucherson, 38.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation controls the placement of traffic devices on Johnson Avenue because it is a state highway. Carol Mucherson’s death inspired renewed calls for more measures to protect pedestrians on that five-lane road.
“I went to the Capitol last week,” Copenhaver told the council. “And I met with legislators and ArDOT officials on this issue, the incident that occurred on Johnson Avenue. They agreed – and I’ll say that again – they agreed that a pedestrian crossing is warranted on State Street on Johnson. We’re going be doing everything we can to progress that on a fast track to complete that process.”
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, told The Sun following the meeting that the city will have to file a formal application to place a signal at the intersection and receive written approval from ArDOT before construction can begin. However, he said the city already has much of the equipment on hand and the remaining pieces have been ordered.
A temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon, or HAWK signal, was installed at that location in 2019 as part of a federally-funded project to study both pedestrian and motor vehicle interaction. The study found many motorists disregarded the signal and the temporary device was taken down.
While not a stop light, a HAWK beacon flashes yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian presses a button to cross.
Council member Ann Williams, who lives near the intersection, said police enforcement of the speed limit along that stretch will need to be a key element.
“Because if we’re to have a pedestrian signal that people want to rely on crossing there, we don’t want to set them up by then getting out there, assuming that it’s safe, and speeders mowing them down.”
Police Chief Rick Elliott said his department has already begun to increase traffic enforcement on Johnson, which extends from Gee Street to the west to the northeastern city limits. Since Jan. 1, Elliott said there had been 58 motor vehicle accidents along that stretch.
“We have made 715 traffic stops on Johnson since the first of January this year,” Elliott said of stepped up enforcement. “There have been five accidents on Johnson and State since the first of January this year.”
Elliott said his officers are working as hard as they can in the area, but call for service throughout the city has increased in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.