JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman was injured at about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Ford F-150 suffered a medical emergency and struck her as she was walking at the intersection of Cobb Street and East Matthews Avenue, according to Jonesboro police.
The Ford F-150 pickup was traveling eastbound on Matthews when it crossed over two lanes of traffic and traveled onto a sidewalk hitting Chelsea Carver, of the 3100 block of Carnaby Drive, police said. The truck then traveled back into the westbound lane and struck a passenger car. The occupants of the car did not report any injuries.
The driver of the pickup died from a medical condition and not from the accident. The pedestrian was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for further evaluation. Her condition was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
Both vehicles were operable and airbags were not deployed, according to police.
Police identified the driver of the Ford F-150 as Barry Riggs, 69, of Camden. He was employed by the Ouachita County Emergency Management Agency.
The driver of the vehicle hit by Riggs was identified as Catherine Fleming, 24, of the 1500 block of Aggie Road.
