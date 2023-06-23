JONESBORO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning around 9:40 at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Highland Drive in Jonesboro, according to a fatal accident report released by the Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle was stopped in the northern most turn lane of Highland Drive in order to turn north onto Red Wolf Blvd., while the 72-year-old Jonesboro man, Jerry Lynn Kifer, who reportedly was in a wheelchair, moved westbound on the sidewalk.