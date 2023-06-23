JONESBORO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning around 9:40 at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Highland Drive in Jonesboro, according to a fatal accident report released by the Arkansas State Police.
The vehicle was stopped in the northern most turn lane of Highland Drive in order to turn north onto Red Wolf Blvd., while the 72-year-old Jonesboro man, Jerry Lynn Kifer, who reportedly was in a wheelchair, moved westbound on the sidewalk.
Upon arriving at the turn lane, Kifer entered the roadway and stopped in front of the passenger front bumper area of the vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle then proceeded to turn north fatally striking the man.
Ryan Crawford with the Jonesboro Police Department was the investigating officer accident.
The northbound lane of Red Wolf Boulevard was closed for almost an hour as the responders worked the scene.
The name of the driver was not released. Local reports stated that the vehicle was a semi-truck, but no vehicle description was listed on the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.