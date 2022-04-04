JONESBORO — Pediatricians and other medical staff from across Northeast Arkansas gathered for a pediatric conference on Thursday in the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.
The event started with an inter-professional mingle and hors d’oeuvres and was followed by a presentation called “Pediatric Potpourri: Fever and Breaks” by Le Bonheur Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rudy Kink, after which the floor was opened for questions and discussion.
Kink is the medical director and pedi-flite for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, as well as an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (CME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and CME credits were available for medical doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as nursing credits.
Dr. Enrique Gomez, chair of the Department of Pediatrics and medical director of the NICU, Pediatrics and Palliative Care at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center, said on Friday that there are no pediatric conferences held in Northeast Arkansas.
“So this is a unique opportunity for all the pediatric providers,” he said. “Normally we need to either go to out of town conferences or get online Continuing Medical Education hours.”
“The objective is to make this a recurring event and have all the pediatric providers in Northeast Arkansas get together and discuss topics, besides learning and working together for the community,” Gomez said.
“We had a great time [Thursday], we had people from NEA pediatrics, Kion Pediatrics, The Children’s Clinic, NYIT Pediatrics Clinic, St Bernards ER and St Bernards Pediatrics Hospitalist program, as well as some medical students from NYITCOM,” Gomez said, noting that it has been his dream to get all pediatric providers in the area together to get to know each other, collaborate and work together for the community.
“A few months ago, Shannon May, regional office manager for Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital, and I started working together and we were able to put this conference together,” he said.
“To do this,” he added, “we have the support from Mead Johnson – Enfamil through their Rep Sandy Morton, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and St Bernards.”
