JONESBORO — Dr. Christine Hartford said she recommends all students wear masks for the upcoming school year.
Hartford, a pediatrician and associate professor at New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine, said what is known about the COVID-19 delta variant is that it is more easily transmissible to those who are not vaccinated.
“Even in children who are eligible to be vaccinated, we are not seeing the levels of vaccinations we would hope for,” she said.
According to the Academy of American Pediatrics website, just 23 percent of children eligible to receive vaccines in the state of Arkansas have received them.
For children 12 and under, who have no FDA approved vaccination options, Hartford said the best method of protection is for parents to make sure they are vaccinated.
“Parents need to realize by getting themselves vaccinated they protect not only themselves but they go a long way to protect their children,” she said.
With school just a few weeks away, Hartford said her thoughts are if school districts continue with social distancing guidelines and good hygiene techniques, it should be safe for students to return to school.
“I looked at a study last week comparing infection rates in home-schooled children versus those students who actually attended schools,” she said. “The infection rates of those who attended schools were actually lower.”
Area school districts are working to implement plans that will allow students to return to school, but just as guidelines relaxed in the spring when cases were declining, plans have to be adjusted.
Jonesboro Public Schools issued a release on their Facebook page informing parents the district is working to plan a safe school year.
“At this time, the Jonesboro School District is working to develop our Back to School – Ready for Learning Plan for the 2021-2022 school year. We will continue to follow guidance as provided by the Arkansas Department of Health regarding social distancing and safety precautions,” the release stated.
Although new state legislation prevents public entities from requiring mandatory mask wearing, district administrators strongly recommends all people who are not vaccinated to wear masks while indoors.
“We are working diligently to ensure safety procedures are in place when students return on campus in August,” the release states. “We are currently awaiting guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and will respond to any changes or requirements issued by DESE.”
One district is already battling an outbreak of COVID-19 and school is not formally back in session yet.
Westside Consolidated School District announced early Wednesday morning that all football practices for both junior high and senior high teams have been postponed for the next 10 days.
Superintendent Scott Gauntt told school board members during last week’s school board meeting the schools sports teams were all reporting cases of COVID-19.
“I’m sure many of you are paying attention as our COVID-19 numbers are climbing,” Gauntt told board members. “We had a group that went off campus out of state to a church camp.
“It has really attacked that group. Right now we are at five or six positives,” Gauntt added, noting there were also a significant number of close contacts.
In addition to the group of students who attended the church camp, Gauntt said the school’s volleyball team, football team and cheerleading squad have also seen some positive cases.
“Unfortunately this delta variant is attaching itself to our students much more rapidly,” Gauntt said, adding that there will be meetings on Friday to address the issue.
“The difference is, we can’t mandate mask-wearing; there is a law that was passed – Act 1002 which denies the governor the ability to make a mask-wearing mandate,” he informed school board members.
Gauntt said while school administrators strongly recommend wearing masks, it’s not something that can be enforced.
“We will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control rules as we have always,” he said.
Hartford said the main thing is for people to get vaccinations, which she said is the best form of protection.
“What’s happened is because COVID-19 impacted the elderly and the adults so profoundly, people thought children were not getting sick,” she said. “Now we are seeing more children getting sick.”
Hartford said the illness itself is not the only thing that needs to be considered to encourage people to vaccinate themselves and their children as cases begin to climb.
“When children are out of school, when they are isolated, when they do not have access to healthy meals at school, when they do not have access to physical therapy services, the impact we are going to see is disastrous,” Hartford said. “These are all the more reasons for people to get vaccinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.