JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $25,000 bond Tuesday after a judge found probable cause to charge him with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Special Judge David Goodson approved the charges against Willie Pugh, 41.
Pugh aimed a pellet gun at four CWL employees and threatened to kill them, according to a police report. Goodson reduced Pugh’s temporary bond of $100,000.
In other cases, Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Kyle Blazer, 22, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear. Blazer was originally charged in January 2020 with with commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief causing over $1,000 but $5,000 or less in damage and theft of items valued at $1,000 or less from a building. Blazer also vomited in a high school classroom filing cabinet and stole a large kitchen knife from the cafeteria and phone charger from the library, according to the affidavit. Goodson set a total bond at $26,500.
Charles Penley, 48, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Tracey Scott, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony insurance fraud; release on own recognizance for felony; $1,350 bond for misdemeanors.
Colton Davis, 27, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Wheeler, 35, of Brookland, with third-degree battery (multiple offenses in last five years); $5,000 bond.
