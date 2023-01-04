JONESBORO — Day One for new Craighead County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall went smoothly, knowing she could count on the previous office-holder to help her through the transition.
Lesli Penny, who was appointed by the quorum court in July 2020, following a theft scandal, returned to her former position as a deputy clerk.
“She’ll be a great leader. She is a great leader,” Penny said of Marshall on Tuesday. “She’s been a team member.”
Marshall, who was also a deputy clerk for more than six years before being elected to the position, was glad to keep Penny on the staff.
“It’s a blessing,” Marshall said. “I don’t feel like anybody works for me. I work for them. We work for the people of Craighead County. Of all the knowledge in this room – all the people that came together and had different parts – I can only help them and they can only help me. They don’t work for me, they work for the people of Craighead County.
Penny wasn’t eligible to run for the position, and said she wouldn’t have if she could. She stepped forward for the appointment following the arrest and resignation of Kade Holliday.
Holliday is serving a 10-year state prison sentence for theft. After he completes that sentence, he will be transferred to a federal prison to serve another four years and nine months for transferring more than $1.6 million in county funds to his personal accounts. He will also be expected to pay the money back.
“I knew when I applied to fill in as an interim that I would have a beginning and I would have an end,” Penny said. “I never wanted to be elected, never wanted to be in this arena. I chose to do it because I felt like I had been led to do it. And I’m very happy to sit where I sit right now.”
While Marshall wasn’t really happy when a reporter mentioned that she was her former boss’s new boss, Penny said Marshall deserves the respect the title carries.
“You have to admire these folks because they choose this,” Penny said of elected officials.
“These people have a heart of service and are not always respected like they need to be. It’s not easy and it’s a lot of weight and a lot of responsibility that they take on.”
While working with elections is the most visible part of the county clerk’s office, as many people learned from Holliday’s arrest, the clerk also has a fiduciary responsibility to make sure employees and vendors are paid. The clerk also issues marriage licenses, works with probate court and keeps minutes of quorum court and other county public meetings.
“We were all given new opportunity and it took everybody in this place to come together to make things right,” Penny said. “And we’ve all worked very hard; it’s always been a team effort. Not only this office, but you could expand that to the judge’s office, every office here has jumped in, helped us, we’ve been able to help each other. There’s communication now that we may not have necessarily had before … We’ve got a magical kind of thing going on, and it’s good.”
Marshall said the office has done more cross-training among employees since Holliday’s departure.
“I have as much to learn from them as they do from me,” Marshall said of her deputy clerks. “That’s the honest to God truth. I’ve been teaching and learning all morning.”
