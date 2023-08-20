230820-JS-people-of-nea-photo
Nena Zimmer / The Sun

Joanna Jones, 44, of Jonesboro spends some time walking her dogs, Gaia and Luna, at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro. She is a self-employed master massage therapist, who also enjoys being a clown.

Hobbies: Spinning fire poi, rave dancing, sewing, skating and dog training.