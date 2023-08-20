Joanna Jones, 44, of Jonesboro spends some time walking her dogs, Gaia and Luna, at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro. She is a self-employed master massage therapist, who also enjoys being a clown.
Hobbies: Spinning fire poi, rave dancing, sewing, skating and dog training.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why: Another dimension, I just want to see what it’s like.
One word to describe yourself: Unique.
Favorite season: Spring and fall.
Something you saw recently that made you smile: The clouds in the sky the other day.
Favorite thing about NEA: It’s home!
