JONESBORO — Blockbuster movies are back and the time is right for another theater in Jonesboro, an independent operator says.
Jonesboro inspectors issued a permit Thursday to Cinema Construction Inc., to construct the new $4 million theater at 5650 E. Johnson Ave.
For owner Ambarish A. Keshani of Memphis, his bid to compete with Malco Theatres in Jonesboro has been a decade in the making.
Keshani gained approval to rezone the 10-acre property adjacent to Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation for the theater in early 2013.
Development of the future University 16 Cinema has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial setbacks at other construction sites and family health issues, Keshani said. Theaters had to shut down during the height of the pandemic and only started picking up steam last year, he said.
“This year is going to be stronger. There is movie after movie after movie coming out,” Keshani told The Sun Monday. And people are flocking to the theaters in record numbers, Keshani said, pointing to the surprising success of “Spider Man,” “Avatar” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
“The movie business is really thriving right now, and I’m hoping I’m jumping in at the right time,” Keshani said. “Hopefully, the consumer will benefit more than anything. There will be more, different movies to see, there will be competitive prices and more choices.”
While the project has languished for years, Keshani said he had already invested more than $3 million on the real estate and site preparation, including underground utilities and site preparation for the parking lot.
In a 2018 interview, Keshani pledged he would finish the job. He repeated that pledge.
“I came to this country from India to go to Memphis State with $1,108 in my pocket,” Keshani said. “Does that sound like someone who gives up?”
At the time, he was in a race with Malco to build Jonesboro’s second theater.
Malco, the nation’s 10th largest chain, won the race with the opening of the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema at Greensborough Village in May 2021, though construction was delayed by weather and later when the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters nationwide.
Keshani said his next challenge is to hire construction workers. He couldn’t say how soon visible construction work would resume at his site.
Keshani and his brother operate 11 theaters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.
