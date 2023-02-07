JONESBORO — A local developer has obtained the first of a series of building permits for the former Arkansas Services Center property on McClellan Drive.
Brandon Holmes of Hammerhead Contracting and Development said Monday that the first permits represent the beginning of a more than $100 million development.
Holmes obtained permits last week for construction of two 139-unit condominium buildings, valued at $8.2 million each. Holmes said that’s just the first phase of the overall project.
“I don’t know of another place in the state of Arkansas that will be as nice as this,” Holmes told The Sun.
The project has been in the works for about three years. Holmes said The Reedmont could open in 18 to 22 months.
Preliminary plans for The Reedmont of Jonesboro were approved in February 2020, as part of rezoning the property to planned development mixed use.
Under a PD zoning, the developer is required to specify how the property will be used.
At one point last year, controversy developed after Holmes proposed changing from condominiums, which are owner-occupied units, to rental, better known as apartments.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved Hammerhead’s final plans with the stipulation that the housing units would be offered for sale.
After the dust up, Holmes said he personally met with some of the business owners who had raised concerns about his plan, and he believes he has allayed their fears.
“I hope every one of them sells, but we’ll have some to lease as executive suites,” Holmes said, at a rate of $3,000 per month.
Holmes said the sale price of the condominiums will range from $200,000 to $440,000.
Residents of the gated community will have access to a large clubhouse with both indoor and outdoor amenities. Other amenities will include a cyber cafe, an “Amazon room,” where residents will have a secure place to receive parcel deliveries, and some indoor parking.
After the rezoning was approved in 2020, Holmes purchased 13.5 acres already zoned for commercial in a foreclosure auction. That land had been part of a failed hotel-convention center project.
“There’s going to be restaurants and shopping in every form and fashion,” Holmes said of the commercial property.
The recent decision by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission to build an indoor sports complex nearby could help attract more businesses to the commercial property, he said.
Based in Batesville, Hammerhead has already constructed hundreds of single family and multifamily homes in Jonesboro.
In late 2021, Holmes sold The Landing at Jonesboro, a 256-unit apartment community in Greensborough Village, for $46.5 million. He said it was fully occupied when it sold.
However, he said he still has 15 acres in the village for potential new development.
He also sold 4.35 acres of apartments on Arkansas 351 north of Sage Meadows in December to another local investor.
Now, he said he plans to build a 55-acre single family subdivision in the same vicinity.
In Paragould, he said he plans to construct two apartment buildings on the U.S. 412 bypass, east of U.S. 49, and he is constructing 131 units near Lowe’s in Searcy.
Holmes acknowledged that none of these projects will have any impact on the affordable housing market. But he insists the demand for his upscale housing is high.
The National Association of Home Builders reported last week that 940,000 apartment units were in the pipeline at the end of 2022, the highest total since 1973.
That’s expected to drop by 28 percent nationally this year.
As for single family housing, the sluggish construction rate is likely to get worse before it gets better, according to the association’s report. NAHB expects single-family construction to bottom out this year at 744,000 units before rebounding to 925,000 in 2024.
To address the country’s severe housing deficit, the report said single family home construction will need to exceed 1.1 million starts annually.
Only 42 percent of homes are considered affordable to a typical household, the lowest share since the Great Recession, which hit in late 2007. After increasing 40 percent during the pandemic, home prices could drop as much as 15 percent this year, the association projects.
